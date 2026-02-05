The 20 Games, Apps, Characters Ghaziabad Sisters Listed In Chilling Note For Father

Three minor sisters allegedly jumped to death from their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. The girls, 16-year-old Nishika, 14-year-old Prachi, and 12-year-old Pakhi, left behind a diary and an eight-page note detailing their attachment to Korean pop culture, online games, and international entertainment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Atul Kumar Singh said the sisters were heavily engrossed in a task-based Korean “love game.” Their father said they had been playing this particular game for about two-and-a-half to three years.

Singh added, “Their parents had restricted their mobile phone usage for the past few days, which distressed them. This may have triggered their decision to take this extreme step.”

The sisters developed a strong interest in online gaming during the pandemic and reportedly played almost non-stop. In their diary, they listed a wide range of survival, horror, and interactive games.

What's Mentioned In The List

Korean actors, K-Pop, movies, and Korean BL Dramas

Chinese actors, songs, movies, and Chinese BL Dramas

Thai actors, songs, movies, and Thai BL Dramas

Japanese actors, songs, movies, and Japanese BL Dramas

American and London actors, movies, especially 'Wednesday Addams' character

All English and Hollywood songs

Poppy Playtime (a survival horror game featuring puzzles and in-game characters that the girls admired)

The Baby in Yellow (a psychological horror game known for its eerie narrative)

Evil Nun (a mobile horror game with stealth and escape challenges)

Ice Cream Man Game (a horror-themed game involving suspense and thrill)

Ice Game (a puzzle or strategy-based mobile game)

Techno Gamers/Bright Gamers Game Play: (content from popular gaming channels)

Doraemon cartoon

Shinwen cartoon

PJ Masks cartoon

Masaha and the Bear cartoons

Shimore and Shine Cartoons

Peppa Pig cartoon

Princess Elsa, Anabella, Cinderella, Arayl and Aurora,

Jasmine, Rupanjal, Mulanand, and all Prince and Princess

Not Allowed To Watch Korean Dramas

The sisters were reportedly not allowed to watch Korean dramas or play certain games lately, which made them upset.

An excerpt from their diary read, “We love Korean, love, love, love… Look, how will you make us leave Korean? Korean was our life, so how dare you make us leave our life? Now you've seen the proof. Now we are convinced that Korean and K-Pop are our life. We didn't love you and family as much as we loved the Korean actor and the K-Pop group.”

Forensic psychologist Deepti Puranik told PTI, “Games give pleasure to these kids through rewards or appreciation. Gaming directly may not cause an individual to take extreme steps, but it can lead to a lot of these factors that can make an individual's life chaotic and uncontrollable.”

Beyond Gaming

The diary also lists cartoons, animated characters, and other apps for entertainment, such as Doraemon, Shinwen, PJ Masks, Peppa Pig, and Disney characters, Elsa, Ariel, and Cinderella.

Beyond Korean culture, the diary lists an extensive range of global entertainment that captivated the sisters, including Chinese, Thai, and Japanese actors, songs, movies, and BL dramas. Hollywood films, shows, and English songs also featured in their diary.