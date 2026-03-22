Eating Too Much Fibre May Harm Your Gut Health, Maharashtra Doctor Warns

Social media is a bottomless pit when it comes to health-related information. From weight-loss hacks to what to eat when you are trying to manage PCOS, thyroid, diabetes, and other chronic diseases, you will find more content on Instagram, YouTube, and X than search engines.

Most self‑proclaimed health experts will tell you to include fibre in your diet. It is good for the gut. They are, however, not wrong, but without mentioning the right amount of consumption, they have been sharing half‑baked information.

Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, a Kolhapur-based homoeopathic practitioner who helps patients manage PCOS, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and obesity, recently shared on X that too much fibre may harm your gut.

What Is The Right Amount Of Fibre Intake

He wrote on X that more fibre equals better gut health, but that is partly true. The recommended dietary allowance is 38 grams a day for men and 25 grams a day for women. "It is the minimum target, not a limit," he added.

You can, however, increase the fibre intake by 25 grams to 40 grams a day. He added that this amount has improved the stool frequency, reduced constipation, and boosted glycemic control. The increased amount results in softer stools, which can help many people overcome straining and pain during bowel movements.

How Too Much Fibre Can Impact Gut Health

Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad explained that consuming more than 40 to 50 grams of fibre every day can backfire if not done properly. It can result in:

Eating more fibre than RDA

helpful or harmful?



Most people think “more fibre = better gut health.”

That's only partly true. Here's what research actually shows 👇



1) First, what is RDA?

Recommended Dietary Allowance = intake that meets needs of 97–98% of healthy individuals.… — Dr.Sayajirao Gaikwad (@DietDrsayajirao) March 22, 2026

Abdominal discomfort

Bloating and gas

Hard stools if water intake is low

One of the key elements that most people miss while increasing fibre intake is adequate water consumption. When you eat more fibre, you need to keep yourself hydrated. Fibre absorbs water to form soft and bulky stools, which are crucial for healthy bowel movements.

Lower intake of water and higher consumption of fibre cause stools to harden, slow transit, require more effort, and worsen constipation. You should aim to drink at least 2-3 litres of water a day.

When you increase the intake, the kind of fibre you are consuming matters. Soluble fibres like oats and psyllium improve the consistency of the stool, while insoluble fibre, like bran, adds bulk. "Not all fibre behaves the same," the expert added.

If you are consuming more fibre, especially fermentable fibre, symptoms can worsen. In such cases, higher fibre intake may reduce the absorption of zinc and iron in the body.

The doctor suggested increasing the fibre intake gradually, combining it with adequate hydration, and ensuring that your gut can tolerate it.

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