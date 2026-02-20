'They Are Taking Advantage': Indian Techie After Receiving $3 Hike During Internship In US

Amidst widespread layoffs and visa uncertainties, an Indian techie recently took to social media to share their struggle. In a post titled "Stuck in difficult situation and feeling like coming back," the individual, who earned a Master's in Computer Science last year, revealed they are considering returning to India after failing to secure a permanent role. The techie said they managed to crack an internship at an MNC, but the work was not what they had hoped for, and the pay was low as well, with a $3/hour hike promised by the company.

"I've been here 6 months and actually learned a lot (Azure, SQL, etc.), but the work itself is fairly niche. Today HR called with "good news": they want to convert me to full-time. But here's the catch: no H1B sponsorship," the user wrote on Reddit.

"They'll extend my internship until June 2026, then hire me as FT starting July. And with a salary bump of just $3/hour more than my current internship wage. Basically insulting for someone with an MS degree."

The techie said the title for their position was "Business Automation Analyst", not "Software Engineer", which might not reflect strongly under the technical section on their CV. Dejected by the proposal, the techie said they felt like the company was 'explicitly taking advantage' of their visa situation and limited options.

"I'm worried this title and compensation will permanently damage my prospects for landing a real SDE role later. Now I'm questioning whether it's even worth staying in the US, or if I should just move back to India and restart my career there."

Social Media Divided

As the post gained traction, social media users were divided, with some advising the techie to hold onto the internship, while others suggested the company was taking advantage of their situation.

"At the moment, it's not how much you make but rather how to stay in status. Money will follow eventually. Six months is a drop in the ocean," said one user, while another added: "Grab the opportunity for now and keep trying. There is potential upside in the next couple of years due to AI growth. Keep hustling, ignore the H1B noise for now."

A third commented: "Clearly the company is taking advantage of your situation, but if you're learning on the job then I would recommend staying at the company until you get another offer."

A fourth said: "It's genuinely tough to hear news like that when you were hoping for more, but honestly, having a job and an extended internship in this market is something worth holding onto tightly."