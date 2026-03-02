<i>The White Lotus</i> Star Michelle Monaghan Dazzles In Sabyasachi Jewels At The Actor Awards

Michelle Monaghan attended the 32nd annual Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) in full glam. Held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday, it was nothing short of a star-studded affair.

For the event, Michelle Monaghan picked a black boatneck dress layered over a light, champagne-coloured panelled skirt from the luxury brand Prada. The two-tone gown, which she wore at the Actor Awards, featured a drop-waist peplum design. The top section, with a sleeveless black bodice and a boat neckline, seamlessly blended into the floor-grazing, voluminous skirt, creating a subtly chic look.

Michelle Monaghan Stuns In Sabyasachi Jewels

Further, it was her accessories that truly defined her classic Hollywood style. The White Lotus star opted for statement earrings and rings by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee that added an oomph factor to her overall charm.

The earrings were crafted in 18k gold with tourmaline, morganite, and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds. The exquisite design reflected the designer's intricate craftsmanship.

Michelle Monaghan paired the earrings with a magnificent ring from the same designer. The elegant piece was also crafted in 18k gold, set with sapphires and brilliant-cut EF VVS VS diamonds.

Coming to her makeup and hair, she kept it minimal and dewy. A subtle foundation base, adorned with a dollop of blush on her cheeks, gave her face a fresh and illuminating charm. The diva also opted for thin strokes of eyeliner and a nude tint on her lips.

Finally, the Gone Baby Gone star's slicked-back hair, combed into a sleek ponytail, completed her look for the evening.

Altogether, the actress looked every bit as stunning as ever.

Moving to her work front, Michelle Monaghan last appeared in Season 3 of the American black comedy-drama anthology television series The White Lotus, which premiered on HBO on February 16. Created, written, and directed by Mike White, the latest season is set in Thailand.

