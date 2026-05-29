US, Iran Made "A Lot Of Progress" Towards Deal: JD Vance

The United States and Iran have made good progress towards a ceasefire extension deal but President Donald Trump is not yet ready to approve it, US Vice President JD Vance said Thursday.

"We're going back and forth on a couple of language points. We've made a lot of progress here," Vance told reporters, hours after US sources said Washington and Tehran had agreed a deal.

"Hopefully, we'll continue to make progress and the president will be in a position where he can endorse the agreement, but obviously that's still TBD (to be determined)," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)