Karisma Kapoor's Reaction To Paps Clicking Her Pictures Goes Viral: "<i>Zyada Zoom Mat Karna</i>"

Karisma Kapoor has joined the growing list of celebrities calling out intrusive paparazzi behaviour. A recent video of the actor has gone viral, showing her firmly asking photographers to maintain boundaries while capturing her on camera.

Karisma was seen outside the set of India's Best Dancer Season 5, where she will appear as a judge alongside Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

As the judges posed for pictures, Karisma kept things cordial but made her stance clear once the photo-op ended. She told the paparazzi, "Zyada zoom mat karna (Don't zoom too much)."

Many users pointed out how such reminders should not be necessary. One comment read, "The fact that this needs to be told to grown-ass individuals!"

Another user sarcastically wrote, "Paparazzi Tutorial Day 1: Open camera! Focus! Finger on zoom trigger - IN OUT IN OUT IN OUT."

A third added, "It's actually sad."

Karisma, who was last seen in Murder Mubarak, is now returning to television with India's Best Dancer Season 5, set to premiere on May 9, 2026.

Preity Zinta On Paparazzi Behaviour

Just a day before Karisma's video surfaced, Preity Zinta shared her thoughts on fame and privacy during an interactive session with fans on X.

Speaking about the balance between staying connected with fans and protecting her personal life, she said, "Nothing is a sacrifice.... I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I'm a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures, but at the same time, one has to set boundaries with people & the media."

She was particularly firm about her family's privacy. "I don't like it when people or media try to take photographs of my children ( that's non-negotiable) & take pictures of me without asking cuz when anyone asks, I always say yes unless I'm in a rush to catch a plane or when I'm in a temple," she added.

Preity also admitted that certain paparazzi behaviour can feel overwhelming. "I also don't like paparazzi following me around & jumping at me out of nowhere. Sometimes it's scary. I know a lot of the current crop of actors invite the paparazzi to come & photograph them and I do understand their need to constantly be in the news, but it's not how I operate, so it is a bit unnerving."

She concluded by saying, "I'm absolutely ok with them at events ( cuz it their job) but when they show up outside my gym or hide outside my building it's a bit too much. I'm also human & I need to stay grounded and have my downtime ! Having said that I am extremely grateful for all the opportunities I have and the fact that people love me so I'm not complaining, just being honest about how I feel."

Nothing is a sacrifice…. I have learnt to accept things the way they are & manage expectations. Now life is a big balancing act for me because I'm a very private person. I do love interacting with my fans & not disappointing anyone by giving them pictures but at the same time… https://t.co/4apfnQLGJ3 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 27, 2026

This highlights a growing concern in the industry - the need for respectful boundaries between celebrities and the paparazzi.

ALSO READ: After Sapthami Gowda, Actors Rukmini Vasanth And Divya Spandana Call Out Paparazzi For Clicking 'Inappropriate Pics'