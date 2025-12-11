Even Before Goa Fire, Luthras' Romeo Lane Chain Faced Many Complaints, Fines

The Romeo Lane chain of restaurants and clubs, under intense scrutiny after 25 people died in a fire at its Goa nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, has a history of complaints, legal cases, and fines for allegedly violating environmental norms in Goa and Uttarakhand, according to government records.

Owned by Delhi-based brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the brand operates at least 23 premium restaurants, bars, and resorts across Goa, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The Luthras fled India within hours of the tragedy on Sunday and have been detained in Thailand.

Environmental Violations in Goa

Documents on the Goa Assembly website reveal that Romeo Lane in Vagator faced complaints for erecting permanent structures on the beach and violating coastal environmental laws. In 2023, a case was filed against the outlet for building permanent structures despite having permission only for "a temporary wooden shack and huts".

Local activist Sagardeep Sirsaikar, who took the matter to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Bombay High Court, alleges that authorities failed to act promptly due to political pressure.

Photo Credit: Romeo Lane

"Authorities lied before the NGT and the High Court that they had demolished the Vagator outlet. When I filed a contempt petition, they only razed the entrance and spared other parts under political pressure," Sirsaikar told NDTV.

The Goa State Biodiversity Board later imposed a fine of Rs 11 lakh on Romeo Lane in Vagator, he said.

After the December 6 blaze at Birch by Romeo Lane in Arpora, about 7 km away, parts of the Vagator restaurant were demolished.

Violation In Uttarakhand

Romeo Lane's resort in Mussoorie was among 49 establishments fined for failing to comply with necessary environmental norms and operating without necessary approvals. In September 2025, an environmental compensation of nearly Rs 8 lakh was imposed on Courtyard House resort on Mall Road, as per a submission by the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board in the NGT.

Expansion

Despite these controversies, Romeo Lane has expanded aggressively. The chain currently operates 23 restaurants and resorts in 12 cities, including Delhi, Goa, Noida, Meerut, Lucknow, Bhopal, Mussoorie, and Dehradun, and even has a presence in Dubai. Its website claims the brand is "present & coming up in 22 cities & 4 countries."

Romeo Lane runs outlets under four brand names: Romeo Lane, Birch, Mama's Buoi, and Caha.

Chairman Saurabh Luthra, a Computer Science graduate, is celebrated in industry circles as a pioneering restaurateur. The company's website describes him as known for "public relations and organic cocktails." He began his hospitality journey with Mama's Buoi and Dramebaaz in Delhi's famous Hudson Lane.

The Goa Tragedy

On December 6, a fire broke out at Birch by Romeo Lane during a musical night, killing 25 people and injuring six others. About 100 people, mostly tourists, were inside the club when the blaze erupted. Videos from the event show performers dancing to Bollywood hits as electric firecrackers were used, triggering the inferno.

The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand within hours of the blaze. They face charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligence and are likely to be deported on Friday.