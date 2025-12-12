Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Phuket From Bangkok As Deportation Process Begins

The deportation process of the Luthra brothers from Thailand has begun, in the first step towards bringing them back to the country over the fire tragedy at their nightclub in Goa that left dozens of tourists dead earlier this month.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra had been detained by Thai authorities in Phuket following a request from India. They are now being taken to Bangkok, where they will be handed over to Indian officials and finally brought back to India.