Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Phuket From Bangkok As Deportation Process Begins

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Luthra Brothers Being Taken To Phuket From Bangkok As Deportation Process Begins

The deportation process of the Luthra brothers from Thailand has begun, in the first step towards bringing them back to the country over the fire tragedy at their nightclub in Goa that left dozens of tourists dead earlier this month.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra had been detained by Thai authorities in Phuket following a request from India. They are now being taken to Bangkok, where they will be handed over to Indian officials and finally brought back to India.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Luthra Brothers, Goa Nightclub Fire, Luthras Deportation
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com