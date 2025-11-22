Girl, 7, Sexually Assaulted On School Grounds, Given Injection By Man In Gujarat: Cops

A probe has been launched after a Class 2 girl was allegedly sexually assaulted twice and given an `injection' by a man on a school campus in Vijapur town of the district, officials said on Saturday.

The girl told her parents that a man took her to the garden behind her school and touched her inappropriately on November 19. The same man again sexually assaulted her on November 20 and gave her an injection on the right hand, she said.

He also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incidents to anyone, the girls told her parents.

The girl was subsequently admitted to hospital after she complained of stomach pain. Her father lodged a police complaint.

"We have registered an FIR against an unknown person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act," said inspector G A Solanki of Vijapur Police Station.

Police are checking CCTV footage and waiting for the medical reports to ascertain the contents of the injection, he added.

