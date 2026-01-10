Dalit Woman Murdered, Daughter Kidnapped, UP Police Search For Accused

Tension prevailed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, where a Dalit woman was murdered and her daughter was kidnapped by a 22-year-old man on Thursday.

Additional police forces were deployed in the Kapsad village, a day after the incident occurred while the women were walking toward their fields. The accused Paras, who worked as a compounder for a local doctor, intercepted them near a canal and began misbehaving with the women. The mother was attacked with a sugarcane sickle when she objected. The man then forcibly took the 20-year-old daughter away.

On hearing the older woman's cries, villagers reached the spot and took her to the hospital. She died during treatment for her injuries.

Shortly after she died, protests erupted as activists and members of the Bhim Army demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. The woman's body was cremated by her family on Friday after several hours of negotiations with the administration and BJP leader Sangeet Som. Among their demands was strict action against alleged illegal constructions by the accused in the area, and seeking safe recovery of the missing daughter.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati termed the episode "tragic, shameful and deeply concerning". "The government must take these incidents of violation of women's dignity and subsequent murder with utmost seriousness and take immediate and strict action against the culprits to prevent criminal elements from committing such heinous acts in the future," she wrote on X.

Samajwadi Party workers protested at Commissary Park, even as the party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the BJP government was protecting criminal elements, saying it will eventually lead to its downfall.

Police have formed 10 teams, led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), to find the accused and trace the kidnapped woman.

The women's family received a cheque of Rs 10 lakh from the Chief Minister's Office and the administration was also considering to provide an arms license to the family in view of security concerns, District Magistrate Dr V K Singh told PTI. Som also promised the arrest of the accused within 48 hours and the swift recovery of the daughter.

With inputs from Sanuj Sharma