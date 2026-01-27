Inside Photos From Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Baby Shower Celebration

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to welcome their first child. The couple recently marked the moment with an intimate baby shower, attended by close friends and family members.

On Monday, Lin Laishram's fanpage shared some pictures and a video from the special day. The photos offered a peek into the relaxed and happy vibe of the gathering. The baby shower was held in a beautifully decorated space with banana leaves and marigold flowers.

In the snaps, Lin proudly flaunted her baby bump as she posed with Randeep and their loved ones. In one particular image, she and Randeep sat back-to-back, holding tiny baby socks in their hands like toy guns.

For the occasion, Lin Laishram chose a grey and golden saree and paired it with a bright pink blouse, while the father-to-be kept his look simple in a white kurta-pyjama. The couple looked calm, happy and very much in the moment.

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda shared the news of their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary in November last year. The couple made the reveal through a joint Instagram post.

In the photo, the two were seen seated in what looked like a jungle setting, with lush greenery all around and a bonfire glowing between them. They raised and joined their hands. However, it was the caption that truly stood out. It read, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married in November 2023 in Imphal, following Manipuri rituals.

