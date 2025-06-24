Randeep Hooda Teases Fans With Partial-Bald Look. What's Brewing?

Randeep Hooda sent his social media fans in a tizzy after he shared a partial-bald look picture on his Instagram on Tuesday. In the gray scale picture, Randeep Hooda looks sombre with a wide-framed spectacle on.

What's Happening

Randeep Hooda shared a gray scale picture in which he's seen sporting a partial-bald look.

He dropped a cryptic caption which read, "What's the tea for this Tuesday? Coffee isn't the only thing that's brewing!"

As per an IANS report, Randeep Hooda is gearing up for a film and his new look has been curated for the film.

"Randeep has always surprised both his audiences and the industry with how far he goes to embody a character. This new look is work in progress of something new that is coming up. Randeep always goes to lengths to look the part," IANS has quoted a source as stating.

Randeep Hooda's Films

Randeep was last seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat. The film also stars Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj.

He will next be seen in Matchbox, an upcoming American action adventure comedy film directed by Sam Hargrave. Based on the toy brand of the same name.

In A Nutshell

