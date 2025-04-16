Why Randeep Hooda's Family Did Not Want Him To Marry Lin Laishram

Randeep Hooda got married to Lin Laishram in November 2023. The couple's wedding took place in Imphal with traditional Manipuri customs. In a recent interview, the Jaat actor revealed that his family was initially against the idea of him marrying outside their caste.

While talking to Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep said, "There were complications. Like anyone else, my parents also wanted that I marry within the caste. That's quite prevalent in Jaats. In fact, I'm the first one in my family to marry a non-Jaat. So everybody had a problem with that, but it gradually went away."

Reflecting on the past, Randeep Hooda shared that he never wanted to get married. “I used to be very sad in school. I would think that I wouldn't like to bring another person into this world who'd go through schooling like I did. So I never had the intention," said the actor.

However, everything changed when Randeep met Lin, who made him reconsider his decision.

"Somehow, our paths crossed, and I'm very happy that they did. I got a little late in getting married because I joke that I don't have a government job," the actor added.

Last year in November, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram celebrated their first wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, the actress shared an adorable anniversary wish for her husband on her Instagram Stories.

The post featured a glimpse of both their hands on a piano.

The text on the image read, “Happy 1st anniversary to my classmate from piano lesson.”

She also tagged Randeep Hooda in the picture.

Lin Laishram made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om. Since then, she has appeared in films like Mary Kom and Jaane Jaan.

On the other hand, Randeep Hooda's film Jaat is currently running in theatres. The film features Sunny Deol in the lead role.