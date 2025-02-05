Randeep Hooda And Wife Lin Laishram's Romantic Budapest Holiday Amid <i>Matchbox</i> Shoot

Randeep Hooda is currently busy shooting for Sam Hargave's Matchbox with John Cena, in Budapest.

Hooda had previously collaborated with the same director for his 2020 Netflix release Extraction.

Amidst his hectic shooting schedule, the actor was seen spending some quality time with his wife Lin Laishram.

Lin was seen heading to Budapest a few days ago, to spend some time with her husband.

Their latest pictures are proof that they are making the most of it, against the picturesque backdrop of the European city.

Randeep has reportedly taken time out, to take Lin around and see some of the most beautiful scenic tourist spots in Budapest. To enjoy the historical architecture of the city, and relish hearty meals, Randeep and Lin are dishing out couple goals.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram got married on November 29, 2023. They share their endless love for travel and culture.

Matchbox is produced by Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg, along with Mattel Films' Don Granger and Robbie Brenner.

The plot of the film revolves around a group of childhood friends who reunite to stop a global disaster while rediscovering their bond.

To those unaware, the movie is based on the iconic Matchbox car line, that had its origin in 1953. Its dated back to when Jack Odell created a toy small enough to fit in a matchbox for his daughter.

Mattel now reports that at least two Matchbox cars are sold every second globally.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda has Jaat with Sunny Deol and Arjun Ustara with Vishal Bhardwaj, where he will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor.