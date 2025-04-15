"Won't Stand Behind Aamir Khan": Randeep Hooda On Why He Rejected <i>Rang De Basanti</i>

Randeep Hooda, who was recently seen in Sunny Deol's Jaat, recalled when he rejected Rang De Basanti offer for a Ram Gopal Verma film. Looking back the actor felt, had he done the film, his career would have reached a "different league."

Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra, Randeep shared that he was approached to play Bhagat Singh's role in the film, which eventually played by Siddharth.

He said, "If I would have done Rang De Basanti, I would have come in a different league. I gave the audition and I liked it. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra would come me, sometimes driving drunk, and he would ask me 'kar le kar le picture karle.' I asked him to drive safely.

"I wanted to do that film but during that time, Ram Gopal Varma told me, 'I am thinking of cast you in lead role in D and you will go and stand behind Aamir in the poster.' Meri Jaat akad nikal aai (My Jaat arrogance came up) and I said, 'I won't stand behind Aamir.' That happened and I left Rock On also for similar reasons."

Reflecting on the choices he made in choosing niche directors, Randeep said, "So, I have always worked with a little different kind of filmmakers and producers and not with industry insiders, maybe that's why my growth was slow. I used to think I am enough and that craft is everything but it is not the case."

Randeep Hooda is known for films like Rang Rasiya, Love Aaj Kal, Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, Main Aur Charles, Beeba Boys, to name a few. Randeep Hooda grabbed the limelight with his powerful performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway.