Ravi Mohan's Estranged Wife Drops Cryptic Post After He Visited Tirupati With Girlfriend Keneeshaa: "Can't Fool God"

Actor Ravi Mohan launched his own studio, Ravi Mohan Studios, at the Chennai Trade Centre on Tuesday morning. Ahead of the launch, he paid a visit to the Tirupati with his girlfriend, singer-spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis on Monday. His estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, dropped a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories, on the same day, triggering speculation if she wanted to send a message to her ex-husband.

What's Happening

On Monday evening, Ravi Mohan and Keneeshaa's pictures from the Tirupati surfaced online. In the pictures, the couple posed for the shutterbugs.

Around the same time, Aarti shared a post on Instagram that read, "You can't fool God. You might fool others. You might even fool yourself. But you can't fool God."

The Divorce

On May 21, Ravi Mohan and Aarti Ravi filed individual petitions amid their fights for divorce. At the Family Court, Ravi re-iterated his claim of granting a divorce while Aarti Ravi claimed Rs 40 lakh as monthly alimony.

In the court hearing on May 21, Ravi urged the court to reject Aarti's plea for cohabitation.

The Court advised both parties to reconsider their petitions and adjourned the matter till June 12.

Ravi Mohan hit the headlines last year after he announced his divorce from Aarti. In a counter-post, Aarti Ravi claimed the decision was made "without her consent."

After announcing his divorce, Ravi Mohan mentioned he hadn't taken the decision of divorce in haste. He wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Following his divorce, he also changed his name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan.

Ravi Mohan, son of veteran film editor A Mohan, is known for films such as Jayam, Daas, Mazhai, Bommarillu, Peranmai, Romeo Juliet, Bhoomi and Siren.

Aarti is the daughter of television producer Sujatha Vijayakumar. Ravi Mohan and Aarti are parents to two sons, Aarav and Ayaan.