NRIs Conduct 'Ganga Aarti' On Canadian Riverbank, Social Media Divided

The Indian community in Canada held a grand Ganga Aarti on the banks of Credit River in Mississauga earlier this week. The NRIs organised the rituals to recreate the iconic aartis performed in India, especially in Varanasi, Rishikesh and Haridwar. According to the Indian Consulate in Toronto, the event was organised by Radio Dhshum with Consul Sanjeev Saklani among the attendees.

"Consul Sanjeev Saklani represented the Consulate at the Ganga Aarti, a soulful evening of divine chants and pious mantras at the banks of the Credit River at Erindale Park, Mississauga, organised by Team @RadioDhishum," the consulate captioned the post whilst sharing photos from the event.

Consul Sanjeev Saklani represented the Consulate at the Ganga Aarti, a soulful evening of divine chants and pious mantras at the banks of the Credit River at Erindale Park, Mississauga organized by Team @RadioDhishum.@HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia @diaspora_india pic.twitter.com/DO2ceopVVw — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) July 8, 2025

A video shared by an Instagram user, Priyanka Gupta, showed the customs performed during the event.

"Out of all these 10 years in Canada, yesterday we have experienced the best evening , something magical unfolded. not on the ghats of Varanasi and Haridwar, but right here in Canada," wrote Ms Gupta.

"Living abroad doesn't mean letting go of who we are. In fact, it deepens the bond. The soulful chants of “Har Har Gange” echoing across the park, and devotees gathered in traditional attire, we witnessed the sacred Ganga Aarti, a slice of India, recreated with devotion thousands of miles away," she added.

Social media reacts

As the video went viral, it received mixed reactions from the social media users, with a section lauding them for celebrating the traditions, while others stating they might be polluting the local river.

"What a beautiful coverage. We are so overwhelmed hearing this," said one user, while another added: "Har har Gange. What a feel through this reel."

A third commented: "Are you guys serious????? Ganga in Canada???? You are insulting the actual Ganga in this way. And if you love this much, then come to India again."

A fourth said: “Stop this please. This is not even the Ganga River to perform Ganga Aarti. Next, people will start Kumbh Mela here."