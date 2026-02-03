When Amaal Mallik Had To Take Rs 5 Lakh Loan For A Surgery: "During My 12th Exam, My Whole Face Had Broken"

Composer-singer Amaal Malik dominated headlines while he was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house last year. He didn't win the trophy but hogged the limelight throughout. During his stint on Bigg Boss 19, Amaal talked about several physical predicaments. He couldn't undergo the necessary surgeries as he was struggling with a financial crisis.

During a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the singer opened up about how he had undergone facial surgery while writing his 12th Board exam, when his whole face had broken.

"When My Face Had Broken"

"Surgeries have gotten expensive. To do my facial surgery, I had to take a loan of Rs 5 lakhs just for a maxillofacial procedure. My right-side skull broke, and I have worked through all of this. During my 12th exam, my whole face had broken. I kept my eyes open for 3-4 hours through a device like that and wrote the papers. I have faced all these physical and emotional struggles. I am just refixing everything. I have spent my age of 35 [in this condition], because this war began when I was five years old," recalled the singer.

"I Am Like Terminator"

The music composer shared, "I have a few surgeries pending. I have a knee ACL [issue]; my whole cheekbone broke when I was 19, and they had to reconstruct it. I have 45 stitches around my jaw, my right shoulder is dislocated, I fractured my left hand, and my nose is broken. I am like the Terminator—I get up every day and work. It's my mental strength that keeps me going."

"Physical Things Need To Be Fixed"

"Now, I need to slowly fix and work on these things. Luckily, there are good knee braces that help me perform on shows. There was a time when my whole knee would rotate and come off. It happened during the finale performance on Bigg Boss 19, when I took a turn in a dance sequence and my knee was sore. There are physical things that need to be fixed. Back then, I didn't have the money; now I don't have the time," Amaal added.

Amaal Malik has also been battling mental health issues. He cut ties with his family, announcing it via a social media post some time ago.

Amaal Malik is known for songs like O Khuda, Chale Aana, and Buddhu Sa Mann, to name a few.