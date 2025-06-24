Delhi High Court Allows Actor Rajpal Yadav To Travel To Australia

The Delhi High Court has allowed actor Rajpal Yadav's plea to travel to Melbourne, Australia between June 27 and July 5 for the promotion of upcoming film "Mera Kale Rang Da Yaar".

On June 23, Justice Rajneesh Kumar Gupta perused the invitation letter and tickets while observing Mr Yadav was previously allowed to travel abroad by the trial court.

As a rider, Mr Yadav was directed to furnish Rs 1 lakh in fixed deposit receipt, keep his cell phone operational and inform the investigating officer of any other contact details.

"Passport of the applicant lying deposited with the trial court is directed to be released on the condition that the passport shall be deposited back once he is back in India," the court said, posting the matter on July 8.

In June last year, the high court temporarily suspended Mr Yadav's conviction in a cheque bounce case subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement" with the opposite party.

At that time, Mr Yadav's counsel said it was a genuine transaction where production of a movie was financed but the movie bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses.

Mr Yadav, the counsel said, had already suffered imprisonment for about three months in other related civil execution proceedings.

The court then observed the petitioners, including Mr Yadav, were "not hardened criminals".

The matter is presently under consideration in the Delhi High Court Mediation Centre.

