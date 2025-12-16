Sameera Reddy Drinks Banana Stem Juice For Gut Detox. What Is It?

Actor Sameera Reddy has always used her Instagram space to talk about wellness in a very real, no-pressure way. Whether it is fitness, food, or mental health, she often shares simple habits that are easy to follow at home.

On Tuesday, Sameera shared a recipe for banana stem juice, which is her go-to electrolyte drink for gut detoxification. The actress admitted that she was surprised to learn that the banana stem can actually be used after cutting bananas.

Sameera Reddy Drinks Banana Stem Juice

The actor explained that the banana stem is high in fibre and potassium. While it can also be cooked as a vegetable, Sameera chose to make a refreshing juice instead.

After tasting it, she is genuinely impressed. “Oh my god, it is naturally sweet. It's too good,” she said.

In her caption, Sameera Reddy broke down the benefits, ingredients and recipe for banana stem juice.

Benefits Of Sameera Reddy's Banana Stem Juice

Rich in potassium, making it a natural electrolyte

High in fibre, which supports digestion and reduces bloating

Acts as a natural diuretic that helps flush out toxins

Supports weight management when consumed regularly

Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Good for kidney health and blood pressure control

Light on the stomach and easy to digest

How To Make Sameera Reddy's Banana Stem Juice

Ingredients

1 cup chopped banana stem

1 teaspoon jeera (cumin seeds)

A pinch of salt

Water, as needed for blending

Recipe

Chop the banana stem into small pieces

Add the chopped stem and jeera to a blender

Blend well with a little water

Strain the mixture to extract the juice

Add a pinch of salt and mix

Drink it fresh, preferably in the morning on an empty stomach

Sameera Reddy described this drink as refreshing and naturally healing, without any fuss. For anyone looking to improve gut health using simple desi ingredients, banana stem juice feels like an easy habit to try and stick to.

