Sameera Reddy Drinks Banana Stem Juice For Gut Detox. What Is It?

Actor Sameera Reddy has always used her Instagram space to talk about wellness in a very real, no-pressure way. Whether it is fitness, food, or mental health, she often shares simple habits that are easy to follow at home.
On Tuesday, Sameera shared a recipe for banana stem juice, which is her go-to electrolyte drink for gut detoxification. The actress admitted that she was surprised to learn that the banana stem can actually be used after cutting bananas.
Sameera Reddy Drinks Banana Stem Juice
The actor explained that the banana stem is high in fibre and potassium. While it can also be cooked as a vegetable, Sameera chose to make a refreshing juice instead.
After tasting it, she is genuinely impressed. “Oh my god, it is naturally sweet. It's too good,” she said.
In her caption, Sameera Reddy broke down the benefits, ingredients and recipe for banana stem juice.
Benefits Of Sameera Reddy's Banana Stem Juice
- Rich in potassium, making it a natural electrolyte
- High in fibre, which supports digestion and reduces bloating
- Acts as a natural diuretic that helps flush out toxins
- Supports weight management when consumed regularly
- Helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels
- Good for kidney health and blood pressure control
- Light on the stomach and easy to digest
How To Make Sameera Reddy's Banana Stem Juice
Ingredients
- 1 cup chopped banana stem
- 1 teaspoon jeera (cumin seeds)
- A pinch of salt
- Water, as needed for blending
Recipe
- Chop the banana stem into small pieces
- Add the chopped stem and jeera to a blender
- Blend well with a little water
- Strain the mixture to extract the juice
- Add a pinch of salt and mix
- Drink it fresh, preferably in the morning on an empty stomach
Sameera Reddy described this drink as refreshing and naturally healing, without any fuss. For anyone looking to improve gut health using simple desi ingredients, banana stem juice feels like an easy habit to try and stick to.
Also Read | Can Zinc Supplements Cure A Common Cold? We Asked A Doctor
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world