Can Zinc Supplements Cure A Common Cold? We Asked A Doctor

Runny nose, body aches, cough, mild headache, sore throat, sneezing, and fatigue - if you have these symptoms, you have a cold. While it is manageable at home, suffering from the flu feels the worst because it drains your body and leaves you weak.

Whether it's the season change, cold weather, or a viral outbreak, flu follows like a piggyback rider. From medication to home remedies, people try everything to get relief, especially if they suffer from a persistent cough and nasal congestion. No matter what you do, it takes a few days to recover from a cold. What if there is a medication that can improve your health a little quickly?

Taking zinc supplements might be the holy grail, but it's not the cure. NDTV spoke to Dr Samrat Shah, Consultant- General Medicine, Apollo Hospitals, Pune, and here is everything you need to know.

Does Zinc Help With A Common Cold?

Zinc might be helpful, but it is not the cure. Speaking about the scientific evidence, Dr Shah shared, "The overall finding is fairly consistent: it may help shorten the course of a cold if used properly. It is not a magic solution, but there is reasonable evidence that it can shave off a day or so of symptoms in some people."

"It does not cure a cold," he added.

The expert explained that a common cold is a viral and self-limiting condition, which means it gets better in its own typical timeframe without special medical treatment. If you take zinc supplements, they can help reduce how long the illness lasts.

"In a few cases, it can make symptoms like sore throat or nasal irritation a bit less troublesome," Dr Shah added.

Zinc does not cure a common cold. Photo: Freepik

Is Timing Important For Taking Zinc Supplements When You Have A Cold?

When you are taking something to treat the symptoms of any disease, timing plays a crucial role. Similar is the case with zinc supplements.

Dr Shah shared with NDTV, "Zinc appears to work only if started early, ideally within the first 24 hours. After that window, the virus has already established itself, and zinc doesn't seem to make much difference."

You should also note that different kinds of zinc supplements have a distinct impact on the body. Much like every other treatment, there is no one-size-fits-all concept. According to the expert, "Lozenges seem to perform better than tablets or syrups because zinc comes into direct contact with the throat and nasal passages, which are key areas where the virus replicates in the early phase."

Risks And Side Effects Of Taking Zinc

Everything you eat has a positive impact on your body if you do it the right way and keep an eye out for the amount. However, if you overdo it, side effects will follow. The same is the case with zinc and its supplements.

Explaining the doses, Dr Shah said, "Most positive studies used doses in the range of 75-90 mg of elemental zinc per day, taken for a short time only. Higher doses or prolonged use increase the risk of nausea, metallic taste, and gastrointestinal discomfort."

Not just that, the expert shared that excess zinc can interfere with copper absorption and immune balance. Therefore, there are some studies that show no benefit of taking zinc supplements when suffering from a cold. Hence, it is crucial that you speak to a doctor instead of self-medicating.

"People already taking zinc supplements for hair or skin, those on long-term medication, or patients on certain antibiotics should be careful. Zinc is not meant for routine or prolonged use without medical advice," Dr Shah warned.

The next time you have a cold, speak to a doctor to understand what kind of medication can help you find relief from the uncomfortable symptoms.

