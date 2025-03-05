Natasa Stankovic Turns A Year Hotter In A Black And White Zebra Printed Dress

From fitness lessons and beauty tips to fashion inspirations, one can always count on Natasa Stankovic to serve us some of the best goals. The star, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday on March 4th, 2025, shared a glimpse of her celebration on social media. Natasa shared pictures on her Instagram, and we love her birthday fit.

In the pictures, we can see Natasa posing for the camera in a black and white dress. Her dress came with a halter neck that was nicely tied at the back, making it backless. The body-hugging dress had black and white zebra prints all over it. The dress featured a bodycon fit till the bodice and then swiftly transformed into a flowy detailing. Letting the outfit talk, the star ditched the jewellery and simply went with golden studs.

Talking about her makeup, the star went all glamorous with her makeup, with a dewy base, lots of highlighter on the cheekbones, forehead, and nose, an ample amount of blush on the cheeks, wispy lashes, perfectly done eyebrows, brown lids, and pink lips. The star styled her hair by tying it in a messy top bun, looking stunning as ever.

