UP Board Introduces Mandatory Vocational Education In Class 9 And 11 From 2026

UP Schools Mandatory Vocational Training: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) has mandated vocational training for students of Classes 9 and 11 from the academic session 2026. Under the directive, students will receive hands-on training in several trades, including information technology and allied fields, electronics, apparel, and beauty and wellness.

The move focuses on current technological requirements, industry expectations, and enhancing students' employability. It aims to link school education with employment opportunities.

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh said that subject committees have approved and submitted curricula for various vocational trades. The process involved multiple rounds of meetings held under the guidance of Additional Secretary Satyendra Kumar Singh and Skand Shukla.

According to Singh, practical, skill-based, and job-oriented content has been incorporated to ensure students acquire relevant competencies. The initiative aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) and seeks to promote skill development, self-reliance, and vocational proficiency among students.

Calling it a meaningful step, Singh said the initiative will help connect school education with employment by imparting practical knowledge and preparing students for future challenges. He added that work on developing curricula for additional vocational trades is currently underway.

Singh also said that the Central Institute of Vocational Education (CIVE), Bhopal, supported the course development process. Several subject experts, including Sanjeev Kumar Arya, Virendra Nath Shukla, Dr Aditi Goswami, Dr Dilip Singh, and Dr Avinash Pandey, contributed to framing the curricula.