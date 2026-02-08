Woman Accuses Man Of Concealing Identity, Sexually Exploiting Her In Bhopal

A case involving allegations of sexual exploitation under a false identity has come to light from the Bagroda industrial area under Katara Hills Police Station limits in Bhopal. A 20-year-old woman has accused a man of befriending her by concealing his real identity, promising marriage, and later sexually assaulting and blackmailing her, police said.

According to the complaint, the accused introduced himself as Raja and entered a relationship with the woman. She has alleged that he had physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage and secretly recorded obscene photos and videos on his mobile phone. The woman further claimed that when she later discovered that his real name was Avesh Khan, not Raja, she objected and refused to continue the relationship. At that point, she alleged, the accused threatened to make the videos public and continued to sexually exploit her.

Late on Sunday night, members of a Hindu organisation allegedly assaulted the accused near the police station before handing him over to the police. A video of the incident is now circulating widely on social media.

Police have identified the accused as Avesh Khan, a resident of Hapur district in Uttar Pradesh, who was working in a tiles factory in the Bagroda industrial area. According to investigators, both the complainant and the accused lived in the same locality and worked in nearby factories, which is how they became acquainted.

The woman, originally from the Betul district, has been living with her family in Bagroda for about one and a half years. Based on her complaint, Anil Sharma, Additional DCP, said an FIR has been registered, including charges of rape and provisions of the SC/ST Act. "The accused is currently in police custody. His mobile phone has been sent for forensic examination, and the investigation is being carried out on the basis of the digital evidence recovered," Sharma said.

Police officials said the accused, during preliminary interrogation, admitted to recording videos, though they emphasised that all allegations are being verified through forensic analysis and witness statements. His criminal history and possible contacts are also being examined.

The case took a turn when members of a Hindu organisation allegedly intercepted the accused when he reached the woman's house and later handed him over to the police. The police have said they are also examining the circumstances under which he was caught and ensuring the investigation remains within legal bounds.

Hindu organisations have levelled additional allegations in the case. They claim that Avesh Khan posed as Raja to lure several Hindu girls into relationships and record obscene videos. According to these groups, more than 40 obscene videos allegedly involving Hindu girls were found on the accused's mobile phone. Police have not independently confirmed these claims and say the exact contents of the phone will be established only after forensic examination.

Amid the investigation, Priyank Kanoongo, member of the National Human Rights Commission, issued a strong statement on what he described as "love jihad" cases in Bhopal. In a detailed remark, Kanoongo said, "Communal and gender-based crimes in Bhopal are nothing new. The attitude of society and the police towards criminals is the reason these crimes are not stopping. In older cases, victims have even complained to me that the police refused to name the perpetrators. Bhopal police hesitate to register FIRs even in cases of physical assault. When criminals are allowed to roam free, it becomes difficult to control crime. We need to awaken our society to protect our daughters. The nexus between criminals and the police is harmful to society and must be broken. We have found evidence against several police officers, which we have reported to the administration. From Bhopal to Uttar Pradesh, Hindu girls are being targeted and sexually exploited in gyms. Rape is being committed by changing identities, and then pressure is put on victims to convert their religion. Reforms in Bhopal are necessary to protect daughters."

Police, however, maintain that in the present case, action was taken after the complaint was received and that the investigation is ongoing. They have urged the public to avoid speculation and allow the legal process to take its course, stressing that conclusions will be drawn only after forensic reports and evidence are fully examined.