Man Alleges Rape After Forced Sex Change, Accuses Friend Of Blackmailing

In a deeply disturbing case that raises troubling questions about bodily autonomy, medical ethics and sexual exploitation, a 27-year-old person in Madhya Pradesh has accused his friend of coercing him into undergoing a sex reassignment surgery and subsequently raping and blackmailing him.

The Gandhi Nagar police station in Bhopal has registered a zero FIR in the case, which will now be transferred to Narmadapuram where the alleged crime took place.

According to the police and the victim's complaint, the man - originally from the Obedullaganj area near Bhopal - became friends with Shubham Yadav, a resident of Narmadapuram, after meeting him during visits to his sister's in-laws' home. The two grew close, and a romantic relationship developed.

What began as emotional intimacy allegedly soon turned into a horrifying saga of manipulation. Police officials told NDTV that the victim, a 25-year-old from rural Bhopal, had been living on rent with Shubham in the Ashoka Garden area of the city. During this time, Shubham allegedly began expressing romantic interest in him.

According to the victim, a few months ago, Shubham took him to a private hospital in Bhopal's MP Nagar, citing a check-up for persistent headaches. However, without his knowledge or informed consent, the accused began giving him hormone therapy, disguised as medication for his supposed ailment.

"Within a month, I started noticing changes in my body, and I was extremely confused and scared," the victim told police.

Before he could fully comprehend what was happening, Shubham allegedly took him to Indore, where a sex reassignment surgery was carried out, forcibly turning him from a male to female - a traumatic, irreversible step that reportedly cost them nearly Rs 5 lakh.

After the surgery, the accused allegedly called the victim back to Narmadapuram, where he sexually exploited the victim again. But the ordeal did not stop there - Shubham is now accused of blackmailing the victim for Rs 10 lakh, threatening to ruin their life if the money was not paid.

Police Confirm Complaint, Case Diary Transferred

Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge Vijendra Marscole confirmed to NDTV: "Based on the victim's complaint, we have registered a zero FIR. The case involves serious allegations of physical exploitation and blackmail. Since the incident primarily occurred in Narmadapuram, the case diary will be sent there for further investigation."

Medical experts and human rights activists are alarmed. "This is not just a case of rape or blackmail. This is medical assault and identity manipulation. The system must be held accountable," said an activist, who works with transgender individuals.

As of now, no arrests have been made. The police say they will record further statements and examine medical records from both the Bhopal and Indore hospitals involved.