Sergio Gor Credits PM Modi-Trump Friendship For India-US Trade Deal

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday lauded the growing India-US partnership and highlighted the role of the friendship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the conclusion of the framework of the India-US interim trade agreement, announced last week.

During a reception hosted at the residence of the US Ambassador in the national capital, Gor said that the Trump administration at the White House "is paying attention" to India, thanking the strong ties between PM Modi and President Trump for the conclusion of the interim trade agreement.

"I've been here just a little over a month, and we hit the ground running. The White House is paying attention to India. Our President is paying attention to India. And thanks to the friendship of President Trump with Prime Minister Modi, we were able to get the trade deal across eventually," Gor said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended the reception hosted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor at the envoy's residence.

This comes days after the conclusion of the India-US interim trade agreement framework last week, underscoring the two countries' shared interests and continued partnership.

The United States and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025.

As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

On the other hand, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods and certain machinery.

Subject to the successful conclusion of the Interim Agreement, the US has said it will later remove reciprocal tariffs on select items, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts.

Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu during an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14, formally becoming the 27th United States Ambassador to India.

