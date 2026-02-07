'Deleted Scrolling Apps, Started Watching Movies': Redditor's Hack For Mental Well-Being Viral

In an era of shrinking attention spans fuelled by the emergence of short-form video platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts, a Reddit user has revealed how a simple change in their media-consuming habits changed their life. In a now-viral post, the user detailed that deleting the 'scrolling apps' and opting to watch a movie a day made a huge difference to their lifestyle.

Apart from not getting the urge to consume content every second, the user explained that their mental well-being had also improved dramatically since they made the switch.

"Scrolling videos made my brain feel like porridge. I'd suddenly realise after 5 seconds that I was watching an obnoxious ad. No focus at all. Totally spaced out," wrote the user, adding: "Watching a movie actually makes me feel good. Being engaged in a storyline, maybe watching a feel-good movie like I did yesterday (The Intern). It makes me happy and relaxed. It makes me enjoy life more afterwards."

The user noted that although their social media accounts remain active, the apps have been removed from their mobile device. They found that watching a film helped with productivity, which was not the case when doomscrolling.

"Reading and working out is great as well, but it never made me not want to scroll. Watching a movie fulfills my desire for easy entertainment, without making it impossible to do something productive after," the user said.

"Tomorrow marks a month of watching a movie every single day. Well, sometimes I watch half one day and the other half the next. I still think it counts."

Check The Viral Post Here:

'Relate A Lot'

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly 9,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments as social media users said they strongly related to the individual's advice.

"It's crazy, isn't it? TV was seen as the "idiot box" not so long ago. And now we use it - myself very much included - to "rest" from our phones. I can't even put a name on it, what's happening," said one user, while another added: "Love to hear it. Our attention spans are getting destroyed by these apps. Movies train our brain to be more patient. It's one reason why I enjoy going to the cinema."

A third commented: "This is why I still love going to the movies. For those two hours it's just me and the movie. Phone is on silent and in my pocket."

A fourth said: "I relate to this a lot. A movie asks for just enough commitment that my brain actually settles instead of staying in that twitchy, half-bored state scrolling creates. I've noticed I'm calmer afterward too."