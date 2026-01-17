Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Case Against Sunjay Kapur's Sister

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has moved a criminal defamation complaint against Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, and another individual, alleging that a series of statements made against her across podcasts, social media platforms, media interviews. and republished online content constitute a sustained and deliberate campaign to damage her reputation.

The complaint, filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, asserted that the impugned remarks contain false assertions, insinuations, and personal attacks presented as established facts, despite the issues being sub judice, thereby causing serious reputational harm.

Priya Kapur is represented by senior advocate Maninder Singh, along with counsel Smriti Asmita. According to the complaint, the material circulating in the public domain advances misleading narratives and allegations aimed at maligning and harassing Priya Kapur through public discourse rather than lawful remedies.

Maninder Singh submitted that such conduct squarely attracts the offence of criminal defamation under the applicable law.

The matter was taken up before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate at the Patiala House Courts, New Delhi, where the complaint was formally registered.

The defamation case follows recent developments in related proceedings, in which the court sought a response from actor Karisma Kapoor on a plea moved by Priya Kapur seeking certified copies of divorce-related court records involving the late industrialist, Sunjay Kapur.

Against this backdrop, Mandhira Kapur Smith made public remarks to the media questioning Priya Kapur's conduct and motives. She stated that if her brother had intended to share certain information, he would have done so during the marriage, and further remarked that divorce proceedings are confidential, particularly where children are involved.

Priya Kapur has alleged that these statements form part of the defamatory material complained of and has approached the court through Senior Advocate Maninder Singh seeking criminal action for the alleged damage to her reputation.

