What Karisma Kapoor Said In 2016 Divorce Plea: 'Sunjay Kapur Once Asked His Mom To Slap Me'

Actor Karisma Kapoor's past allegations of domestic violence against her former husband, late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, have resurfaced amid ongoing legal proceedings over his estate.

What's Happening

In a domestic violence application filed before the Bandra metropolitan magistrate during their divorce battle, Karisma had detailed several incidents that she said reflected physical and emotional cruelty during their marriage.

One of the most striking allegations referred to an episode in July 2010, when the couple had planned a trip to the UK in an attempt to salvage their marriage.

According to the application, the trip had to be cancelled after their four-month-old son fell ill. Karisma alleged that Sunjay became angry and chose to continue with his travel plans. "He decided to carry on, leaving me behind to take care of our sick four-month-old son just to play a Polo match with Prince William.''

She further stated, "Later, when I joined, he would stay out late and return when I was up for son's 6 am feed.''

The actress, who married Sunjay Kapur in September 2003, also recounted events from before and shortly after the wedding.

In her plea, she said, "Even before our wedding, his father made my mother cry, and I immediately said that if his family could behave in this manner with a woman, the family could do anything in the future, and I made up my mind to call off the wedding. Sadly, better sense did not prevail, and I was again fraudulently convinced by Sunjay and his family that the incident was on-off,'' she stated.

Karisma also claimed that she felt humiliated just before leaving for her honeymoon, alleging that Sunjay told her he was "doing calculations with his brother-in-law about how much I would be worth in terms of my wealth."

Another allegation in the plea described an incident after her pregnancy, when she was unable to fit into a dress chosen by her mother-in-law. She alleged that Sunjay told his mother, "Why don't you just slap her...'' and claimed that her mother-in-law did not object, instead "supporting his philandering lifestyle".

In the same court document, Karisma alleged that Sunjay, whom she said headed a business empire worth Rs 5,200 crore back then, married her for publicity.

"I also realised that he had married me only as I was a famous and successful film star, which would facilitate him to be reported in the press... Hence, the ulterior plan was to flaunt me as his trophy wife in the elitist social circle in Delhi where he was trying to gain prominence at that time,'' the plea stated.

Background

Sunjay Kapur had filed for divorce in Mumbai in December 2015 on the grounds of cruelty. The couple was granted a divorce in 2016. They share two children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Prior to his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur was married to fashion designer Nandita Mahtani. He later married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her earlier marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Sunjay Kapur, who was chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar, died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing while playing polo in London. His last rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi, attended by family and close friends.

Following his death, legal proceedings have been initiated over his multibillion-rupee personal estate. As per ANI, the Delhi High Court concluded hearings in a civil suit related to the estate. The case involves Sunjay Kapur's children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor, who have sought an interim injunction.

Justice Jyoti Singh stated that oral arguments had already been completed and confirmed that written submissions from all parties had been taken on record. The court added that no further filings would be accepted before the order is pronounced.

