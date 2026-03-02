<i>Bigg Boss 9</i> Contestants Keith Sequeira, Rochelle Rao Visit Restaurant In Dubai Amid US-Iran Conflict: 'There's No Panic'

Former Bigg Boss 9 contestants Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, who are currently in Dubai amid the ongoing war-like situation, shared an Instagram video updating fans that they are safe and sound.

The couple recorded a video message from a restaurant where they went to "catch up on a meal".

In the video, the couple said, "Hey guys, a quick message for everyone who's concerned about us. Yes, we've been in Dubai for the last couple of days, as you all know. I've got so many of your messages—just to let you guys know, we are absolutely fine. We're lucky that we have so many good friends here in Dubai who have all reached out and are there with us."

They added, "Honestly, I'm quite impressed with the UAE government and how well they've handled the situation. There's no panic as tourists, and we have come out right now to get a meal at a restaurant. Everything is very calm—it's almost like normal, but of course, the general vibe is that of anticipation to wait and see when everything is going to settle down."

Rochelle said, "I know there's a lot of chaos at the airport, and our hearts go out to anyone who's in that situation right now or trying to figure out their travel. We have a few more days before we head back, so we are believing and trusting God that everything will sort itself out in the next couple of days and we'll be able to come home safe. But once again, thank you guys so much for all your love. We're doing great, and we'll keep you updated right here."

About Keith and Rochelle

The couple first arrived together as a couple on Bigg Boss 9 in 2015.

They were dating and weren't married at the time of their stint on Bigg Boss 9.

The couple got married in a beach wedding ceremony in Mahabalipuram in March 2018. In October 2023, Keith and Rochelle welcomed their first child, a baby girl.