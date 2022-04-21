Mandana Karimi On The Name Of The Filmmaker Who Cheated On Her: 'It's Not Anurag Kashyap'

Mandana talks about the filmmaker who ditched her (Courtesy: mandanakarimi)

Mandana Karimi had created a stir when she had revealed that she was in a relationship with a big filmmaker, who later ditched her when she was pregnant. Now, in an interview, Mandana has talked in length about the revelations and also added that the filmmaker was not Anurag Kashyap. While talking to Etimes, Mandana Karimi said, "I definitely want to add here that it's not the name that's going around, which is Anurag Kashyap. Anurag was my friend and we are still friends. I have seen the headlines. It's not done. It's very unethical and unfortunate. I want to repeat again here, it's a sad state of news and headlines- picking names, putting words into people's mouths."

Talking about being in a relationship with a filmmaker, Mandana Karimi revealed, "Yes, I had a secret which I shared on the show, exclusively. The format of the show required me to share one. I didn't become an actress yesterday. I understand that an actress' life becomes a public story as her personal life dominates in the media. The words get twisted while writing and I have taken everything - drama and headlines - with a pinch of salt. And I don't know how people have come up with some names. How can people play with names? That's the sad reality of social media and news. The person whom I had a relationship with, was not my friend."

Mandana Karimi was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp and during one of the episodes when contestants had to share a secret, she had spoken about the relationship. Mandana had stated that she was in a relationship with a big filmmaker and when she got pregnant with his child, he dumped her.

