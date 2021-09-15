ICYMI: Mandana Karimi Had This Much Fun In Paris

Mandana Karimi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandanakarimi )

Highlights Mandana shared pics of herself at the Louvre Museum

She visited the Eiffel Tower for the first time recently

The actress is currently in Milan, Italy

It's vacation time for Mandana Karimi. After making memories in Paris, the actress is holidaying in Italy. On her Instagram feed, Mandana Karimi has been posting fun-filled pictures from her vacation and making us green with envy. A day ago, she shared a set of photos of herself from her visit to the Louvre Museum, an art museum in Paris. The actress, who looks pretty in a beige dress in the pictures, captioned it: "'Like many shades of painting, prism shines from every angle'...#paris #louvremuseum #beautifuldestination." Sharing another photo album from Paris, she wrote: "un rendez-vous romantique." Also, in one of her posts, Mandana shared that she visited the Eiffel Tower for the first time. She wrote: "Would you believe if I say, it's my first tour to Eiffel Tower and I felt I belong here."

See pictures of the actress from her trip to Paris here:

Mandana Karimi is currently in Milan, Italy. On Wednesday, she updated her Instagram feed with a few pictures of herself from a fountain and wrote: "The fountain of water and my fountain of unspoken joy!"

Mandana Karimi often shares posts about body positivity. In one of her previous posts, she said that "photoshop" isn't her style and that she believes in "raw and real" pictures. "Photoshop? Not my style. Raw and real!" she captioned this photo.

In terms of work, Mandana Karimi has also participated in the TV reality shows Bigg Boss. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Main Aur Charles, Bhaag Johnny and Roy. She played the role of an antagonist in the TV show Ishqbaaaz.