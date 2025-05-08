Mandana Karimi Says "Proud Of India" After Backlash On Operation Sindoor Post, Calls For Deportation To Iran

Iranian model and actor Mandana Karimi has drawn criticism from several Internet users following her Instagram Story referring to Operation Sindoor.

The post, which has now disappeared from her profile, mentioned India's pre-dawn retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and alleged civilian casualties.

She wrote, "The world is on fire, India bombing Pakistani Kashmir, murdering civilians and children moments ago. Israel murdered a family in Khan Yunis just moments ago. America bombed Yemen, murdering civilians just yesterday."

She further stated, "All of these deaths are a direct response from genocidal powers that learned from each other that you can carry out war crimes with impunity while the world swallows its tongue. Whether it's Zionism, Hindutva fascism or American exceptionalism, imperialism continues to rage on and burn all in its path."

The comments sparked outrage online, with many users asking Karimi to "go back to her own country." Karimi, who moved to India from Iran and has worked in the Indian film and modelling industry for years, has now shared a follow-up post responding to the backlash.

In her latest Instagram post, she wrote, "Let me say this loud and clear: I've lived in India for 16 years. I've worked hard, adapted, contributed, and made this place my home-with love, effort, and respect. And yes, I've had the most incredible friends and people here who made me feel like I belong. But then there's the other side-the small-minded, toxic corner that will always see me as an outsider, no matter what I do (sic)."

She added, "Here's the thing: I've always been open, vocal, and woke. But if I choose not to speak about something, not to post about something - that's also my right. It's a human right. You don't get to tell me when to speak, what to say, or how to feel. That's not how it works (sic)."

Karimi clarified that her original message was intended to promote peace and not target any religion or political ideology. She also expressed disappointment at the online hate she received and said she remains proud of her adopted country.

"And now, let's talk facts. I'm proud of India. I'm proud of how far this country has come. I have deep respect for the Indian government-for what it's done to protect its borders, grow its economy, and stand tall on the global stage. This country has given me space, purpose, and pride. And instead of standing together in that spirit, some people just want to tear down, hate, and harass (sic)," she said. The actress has now deleted this post.

Mandana Karimi, who was seen in the Anil Kapoor-starrer Thar, came to India for her modelling and acting career, which would have been difficult to pursue under the conservative laws of Iran.

While Karimi alleged civilian casualties in her original post, the Indian government claimed that its strikes were precise and targeted only terror infrastructure.

The operation was in response to a terror attack in Pahalgam last month, which claimed 26 lives. Internationally designated terrorist Masood Azhar later confirmed that members of his family were killed in the strike.

During the operation, Indian forces targeted nine terror sites across different regions in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Iran had offered to mediate peace talks between India and Pakistan before the May 7 strikes took place.

