Photoshop? Nah, Mandana Karimi Believes In 'Raw And Real' Pics

Mandana Karimi's message came loud and clear in her latest Instagram entry. The actress recently shared a stunning picture of herself and she established that she doesn't resort to Photoshop in order to make her pictures look good. Not that she needs it. Mandana posted a picture of herself dressed in a grey bikini top and a pair of denims. She can be seen sporting her new hairdo in the picture. We think she is totally pulling off that bob. "Photoshop? Not my style. Raw and real," she captioned the post. #Keepingitreal was one of the hashtags she used for her post. The comments section was filled up with heart reacts from her Instafam.

Mandana Karimi is a big time fitness enthusiast. She loves to share videos and pictures from her workout sessions. "Mind, body and soul run on parallel universes, anything that happens to one must leave tracks on the others," she captioned this one.

Remember we told you that the actress loves to work out? Well, here's a video of Mandana's "reality." Sharing a picture from her fitness session, she wrote, "They said 'doesn't matter how you feel , get up, dress up, show up and never give up,' well that's what I did today. Like literally. #Reality."

Mandana Karimi, besides being an actress, participated in the TV reality shows Bigg Boss. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Main Aur Charles, Bhaag Johnny and Roy. She also starred as an antagonist in the TV show Ishqbaaaz.