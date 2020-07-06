Back In January 2020, Mandana Karimi Had No Idea She Was Going To Miss This Beach Memory So Bad

From Mandana Karimi's Instagram Mandana (courtesy mandanakarimi)

Mandana Karimi is really, really missing the beach - she has been for a while, actually. Unable to make a trip to the beach because of the lockdown, the actress-model often revisits fond throwback memories and shares them on Instagram. Mandana Karimi's Monday motivation was something similar - to keep dreaming about beaches till she actually gets to enjoy the sun, sea and sand. Sharing a memory from January, Mandana added an upset smiley, which said it all about her current mood. In the photo, Mandana, dressed in black and denims, can be seen soaking up some vitamin D while sun-bathing on a beach.

Mandana Karimi's throwback to January is giving us major beach cravings too:

Another Monday mantra which Mandana Karimi follows is to "keep smiling even when you feel your life is falling apart." This photo is proof.

Mandana Karimi, who often trends for her quirky posts, recreated a beach memory at home recently. In a Then vs Now post, she shared her epic fix to make her hair look like beach hair: "Then I use to go on holidays, spend hours on the beach - the wind was blowing my hair (specially in this pic) and now I only wear my bikini. PS - I used spit to stick the hair to my face (Then vs Now series)." LOL.

Mandana Karimi, who has featured in several adverts, starred in films such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She was the second runner up of Bigg Boss 9. She joined the TV series Ishqbaaz in 2018 with a negative role.