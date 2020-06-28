Mandana Karimi's Sunday Plan Looks Like Ours

Mandana Karimi shared this image. (courtesy mandanakarimi)

Actress-model Mandana Karimi just shared a glimpse of how she is going to spend her Sunday, and we can totally relate with her. On Sunday, the 32-year-old actress shared a picture of herself on her Instagram profile where she can be seen clicking a selfie while lying on her bed. Sharing the picture, Mandana wrote, "Sunday plans. Happy Sunday you all." She also added the hashtags #Sundayfunday, #quarantine and #stayhome to her post. Take a look at Mandana's "Sunday plans" here:

Mandana Karimi's Instagram profile is a medley of her colourful personality. A few days ago, Mandana re-created a beach picture of herself in her bedroom. Mandana shared two pictures of herself in a red swimsuit, one from her beach vacation and the other one where she can be seen sitting on her bed. "Then I use to go on holidays, spend hours on the beach, the wind was blowing my hair (specially in this pic ) and now I only wear my bikini," wrote Mandana. Take a look:

Here's a throwback video of Mandana Karimi running on a treadmill. She accompanied the video with a caption like this: "Before I used to run on a treadmill (to get fit). Now I run away from my refrigerator calling my name every 10 minutes."

Mandana shared a glimpse of her current mood with a video of herself dressed as Joaquin Phoenix from the 2019 film Joker.

Mandana Karimi, who has starred in several advertisements, made her Bollywood debut with the 2015 thriller Bhaag Johnny. She has also featured in films such as Roy, Main Aur Charles and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. Mandana participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015 and became the second runner-up.