How Mandana Karimi Recreated A Beach Pic At Home

From Mandana Karimi's Instagram Mandana (courtesy mandanakarimi)

Highlights "Then I use to go on holidays..." wrote Mandana

"Spend hours on the beach," she added

"And now I only wear my bikini," she wrote

Mandana Karimi is on a roll with her "Then vs Now" series on Instagram. The 32-year-old actress model appears to be a beach bum and is clearly missing a good dose of vitamin sea. On her Instagram recently, she shared two photos to reveal how much she's craving a trip to the beach. The former Bigg Boss contestant recreated a throwback memory from a vacation at a beach destination and shared an ROFL detail about how she styled her hair to make it look like the wind's playing with it to match the original photo. Mandana fished out a red swimsuit - the one she can be seen wearing in the vacation throwback - and put it on only to pose on her bed. Here's how she captioned her "Then vs Now" post: "Then I use to go on holidays, spend hours on the beach - the wind was blowing my hair (specially in this pic) and now I only wear my bikini. PS - I used spit to stick the hair to my face (Then vs Now series)." LOL.

In another post, the Bhaag Johnny actress also revealed she loves to "play dress up". However, earlier, it used to be in designer couture accessorised with statement jewellery and now, because of the quarantine effect, she swaps her outfits for pillows - remember the Quarantine Pillow Challenge? "'Girls never stop playing dress up' - correct, but I use to dress up like this (pic number 1) and quarantine happened (pic number 2) I left with no place to go."

Mandana Karimi is also someone who used to love running on the treadmill but now the only sort of running she does is to distance herself from the refrigerator: "Before I use to run on treadmill (to get fit). Now, I run away from my refrigerator calling my name every 10 mins. Who relates?"

Mandana Karimi, who has featured in several adverts, starred in films such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She was the second runner up of Bigg Boss 9. She joined the TV series Ishqbaaz in 2018 with a negative role.