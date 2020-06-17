Mandana Karimi's Current Mood Summed Up In This Joker Tribute To Joaquin Phoenix

Mandana Karimi shared this photo (courtesy mandanakarimi)

Highlights Mandana Karimi shared glimpses of her "mood"

It appears to be a BTS video from Halloween 2019

Mandana had dressed up as Joker on Halloween

Actress Mandana Karimi, who often trends for her quirky Instagram posts, added a few more to the list as she wanted to describe her current "mood." The 32-year-old actress, dressed up as the Joker - the Joaquin Phoenix version of the DC antagonist - for Halloween last year. Given her current mood, she thought that her Joker memories would sum it up best. Sharing a video, in which she's absolutely unrecognisable as herself and is an absolute carbon copy of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, Mandana simply wrote: "Mood." She also shared a fun-filled behind-the-scenes video, sharing glimpses of how her Joker persona came to life.

Mandana Karimi's BTS post is also a tribute to actor Joaquin Phoenix, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the antagonist in the 2019 movie. Mandana shared an excerpt from the actor's interview to Vanity Fair a month after the film's release, in which he talked about finally being able to detach himself from his onscreen characters, something that he struggled to do in the past.

"I've always had a hard time. And, I think only recently, as you get older or whatever, you're okay. You go, 'Maybe it is going to be a bad experience' or 'Maybe I'm not going to enjoy it. And maybe I won't have any of those connections, maybe I'll feel just hollow afterwards.' That's okay. Because I know that I have meaning in other parts of my life. And that's really what sustains me. I enjoy it. I love my life. I f***ing love my life," Mandana posted this bit from the Vanity Fair cover story from November 2019.

Meanwhile, here's Mandana Karimi as Joker from Halloween 2019: "I connected right away with the character as there are so many points in the film that take me back to my past," she had written.

Mandana Karimi, who has featured in several adverts, starred in films such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She was the second runner up of Bigg Boss 9. She joined the TV series Ishqbaaz in 2018 with a negative role.