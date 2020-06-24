Mandana Karimi Swaps Running On Treadmill For Running From Fridge

Mandana Karimi shared this photo (courtesy mandanakarimi )

Actress-model Mandana Karimi shared an ROFL post on Wednesday, which is just a leaf out of her stay-at-home diaries but will resonate with the fitness enthusiasts. Sharing what appears to be a throwback video of Mandana Karimi running on a treadmill in the gym, she shared her now-and-then scenarios. Mandana revealed, earlier, she used to sweat it out by running on the treadmill but now, the only running she does is to distance herself from the fridge. "Before I use to run on treadmill (to get fit). Now, I run away from my refrigerator calling my name every 10 mins. Who relates?" Mandana captioned her video. Remembering days when she could mark her attendance in the gym, Mandana added: "Good old days."

Mandana Karimi often trends for her quirky posts on Instagram. Earlier this week, she described her current mood with a video of herself dressed as Joker - the Joaquin Phoenix version from the 2019 film.

Before that, in a now-viral post, she wrote about her plan for the day, which was to simply "stay in bed." LOL.

Mandana Karimi trended a great deal last month for a video, in which she clarified that she doesn't have coronavirus but was suffering from an eye infection. "Thank you so much guys for all the concerned messages. I'm okay, I'm fine. I just have an eye infection, which has caused me this bruise," she said.

Mandana Karimi, who has featured in several adverts, starred in films such as Roy, Bhaag Johnny and Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3. She was the second runner up of Bigg Boss 9. She joined the TV series Ishqbaaz in 2018 with a negative role.