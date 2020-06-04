Mandana Karimi's Schedule Involves 'Staying In Bed' All Day

Mandana Karimi shared this image. (courtesy mandanakarimi)

Actress Mandana Karimi summed up her current mood in her latest Instagram post. She shared a greyscale picture of herself on Thursday, in which she could be seen sitting on her bed which appears to be her new favourite spot. Mandana, who is a fitness enthusiast and frequently shares videos from her workout sessions, took a detour from her usual posts and shared this stunning picture. She captioned the post: "Today's plan? Staying in bed." She accompanied the posts with the hashtags #quarantine and #alldayinbed.

Mandana Karimi found herself on the list of trends recently after she posted a video in which she clarified that she doesn't have coronavirus and that she just has an eye infection. "I haven't got corona. I just got an eye infection. I'm taking care of it with my doctor," said the actress and added that she has been advised rest." The Bhaag Johnny added, "Guys, educate yourselves, before making any suggestions for anyone... when you not even know exactly what the symptoms are for any kind of sickness. You can't be a doctor and you can't be making assumptions." She captioned the video, "The ugly truth."

Mandana Karimi, besides being an actress, participated in the TV reality shows Bigg Boss. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Main Aur Charles, Bhaag Johnny and Roy. She also starred as an antagonist in the TV show Ishqbaaaz.