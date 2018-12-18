Mandana Karimi Trolled For Hijab-Bikini Post, Accused Of Being 'Shallow'

Mandana Karimi shared this picture collage. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mandana shared the post to highlight her journey so far "This can't be an inspiration," wrote an Instagram user Mandana became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss

Mandana Karimi shared a then and now picture collage on social media, for which she was brutally trolled by the Internet users - mainly, for her choice of photos to highlight the passage of time. For the collage, Mandana juxtaposed one of her latest pictures, in which she can be seen dressed in a Baywatch-like red swimsuit with a picture of herself with a hijab taken when she was in Iran. "It's fair to say I've come a long way since who I was 15 years ago. I left Iran after school in search of my dreams. I travelled around Asia and finally made it to India where I call home. And by the grace of god and hard work I managed to start working in the movies," she wrote.

"I want to use this opportunity to tell everyone that with hard work and determination you too can reach your goals and achieve your dream. Don't stop believing in yourself and fight for what you want. A lot of people will say that you can't do it and that you don't have what it takes but believe in yourself and everything else will follow," she added.

A section of the Internet was not impressed and criticised her choice of pictures. "I don't really get the photo comparison... I really respected you before because of your struggles but now I think you're shallow," read a comment. "This can't be an inspiration. People can succeed on earth even with a hijab... Wearing bikini after hijab can't be the key to success."

Here's Mandana's post:

After featuring in several commercials, Mandana Karimi started her journey in Bollywood in 2015 with Roy and in the same year, she appeared in Bhaag Johnny and Main Aur Charles. Mandana Karimi became a household name after she featured in Bigg Boss 9. Her last Bollywood film was Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3.

Mandana married Gaurav Gupta in March 2017 and four months later they separated and Mandana also accused Gaurav and his family of domestic violence.