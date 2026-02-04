World Cancer Day 2026: Doctor Explains Why Personalised Breast Cancer Screenings Can Pave The Way For Better Patient Outcomes

In the world of women's health, few phrases hit as hard as 'breast cancer'. As today marks 'World Cancer Day 2026', the message from the global medical community is louder than ever: people need to move past basic awareness and towards personalised action. Breast cancer is a disease where cells in the breast start growing out of control, usually forming a lump. When caught early, it is highly treatable. It is diagnosed and staged to determine the exact treatment based on the progression of the disease.

Despite medical leaps, breast cancer is still the most common cancer for women worldwide, making up nearly 1 in 4 cases. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, over 2.3 million women were diagnosed in the last year alone. In India, the stakes are even higher, as the National Cancer Registry Programme warns that 1 in 28 Indian women will face this diagnosis in her lifetime. In addition, the Indian Cancer Society (ICS) and the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) provide a sobering look at the reality of breast cancer in India. Perhaps most alarming is a trend noted in The Lancet Oncology, which details that breast cancer is increasingly affecting younger women in India's cities, often caught too late because routine checks are skipped.

How Can Personalised Breast Cancer Screenings Pave The Way For Better Patient Outcomes?

The groundbreaking WISDOM study, released in early 2026, has finally proven that 'risk-based' screening is just as safe as and arguably smarter than the old annual mammogram rule. By looking at everything from breast density to a 76-variant polygenic risk score, doctors can now catch advanced cancers earlier while sparing low-risk women from the anxiety of unnecessary tests.

Breast Cancer Research: What Is The 76-Variant Polygenic Risk Score?

Most breast cancers aren't caused by a single high-risk mutation. Instead, they result from the combined effect of many tiny, common genetic variations called Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs). And to easily understand this, think of your DNA as a massive book:

Monogenic Risk (BRCA) : A missing chapter or a major printing error.

: A missing chapter or a major printing error. Polygenic Risk (PRS) : Hundreds of tiny 'typos' scattered across different pages. Individually, one typo may not change the story, but collectively, they can significantly increase your risk of developing the disease.

: Hundreds of tiny 'typos' scattered across different pages. Individually, one typo may not change the story, but collectively, they can significantly increase your risk of developing the disease. The 76-variant score: It specifically analyses 76 distinct SNPs that researchers have identified as the most influential 'typos' for breast cancer.

The Doctor's Take: Why 'Personal' Is the New Standard?

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Gopal Sharma, Vice Chairman, Medical Oncology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, explained that the window for stage 1 and 2 cancer is a critical opportunity. He explains that "at these stages, the goal is not just to remove the cancer but to lower the risk of recurrence using advanced therapies."

Dr Sharma also explains that every patient's cancer is different. And there are now tools to tailor therapies based on tumour type, size, nodal involvement, aggressiveness, genetics, and even age. Through personalised treatment plans, doctors can help patients not just survive but truly thrive."

4 Ways Early Breast Cancer Care In India Is Becoming More Personal

There are various ways through which breast cancer research is becoming more personal, as doctors are now formulating personalised treatment plans to tackle the disease. They are doing so in the following ways:

Decoding Tumour Biology : Breast cancer isn't one disease; it's many. Whether it's hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-positive, or triple-negative, doctors now test the tumour's specific 'signature'. This prevents 'over-treating' and spares patients from unnecessary side effects.

: Breast cancer isn't one disease; it's many. Whether it's hormone receptor-positive (HR+), HER2-positive, or triple-negative, doctors now test the tumour's specific 'signature'. This prevents 'over-treating' and spares patients from unnecessary side effects. Aggressive Management of Recurrence Risks : Even with early detection, the risk of the cancer returning can be as high as 50% in certain high-risk cases. Through personalised surveillance, including genetic testing and lifestyle coaching, doctors can help manage this 'what if' factor.

: Even with early detection, the risk of the cancer returning can be as high as 50% in certain high-risk cases. Through personalised surveillance, including genetic testing and lifestyle coaching, doctors can help manage this 'what if' factor. Advanced, Lifestyle-Integrated Therapies : New-age hormone-based drugs and targeted immunotherapies are designed to minimise common side effects like fatigue and appetite loss. This allows women to continue their treatment for the full duration without hitting 'pause' on their daily lives.

: New-age hormone-based drugs and targeted immunotherapies are designed to minimise common side effects like fatigue and appetite loss. This allows women to continue their treatment for the full duration without hitting 'pause' on their daily lives. Quality of Life as a Metric: Success is no longer measured solely by a clear scan. Care plans now integrate mental health support, mindfulness, and peer groups. Emotional resilience is now considered as vital as physical recovery.

The findings from the WISDOM study (2025-2026) serve as a powerful reminder that when screenings are tailored, and treatment is designed to a woman's unique genetic and biological makeup, cancer can be detected early enough to change the ending of the story. For the Indian woman, this shift toward precision medicine is more than a medical advancement; it is a life-saving necessity that addresses the unique demographic challenges and high recurrence risks.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.