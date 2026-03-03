<i>Evil Dead</i> Star Bruce Campbell Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: "Fear Not, I'm A Tough Old Son Of A Bi**h"

Evil Dead actor Bruce Campbell has been diagnosed with cancer. Taking to X, he wrote a note revealing the same. The 67-year-old actor said the illness is 'treatable,' though not 'curable,' and added that he will be stepping back from work while he undergoes treatment.

What Bruce Campbell Wrote

He started his post with, "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an "opportunity," so let's go with that - I'm having one of those. It's also called a type of cancer that's "treatable" not "curable." I apologise if that's a shock - it was to me too."

He added, "The good news is, I'm not gonna go into any more detail. I'm posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change appearances and cons and work in general need to take back seat to treatment. "

He further wrote, "My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernte Cor Emma this fall. There are several cons this year summer that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand."

"That's about it. I'm not trying enlist sympathy-or advice-Ijust want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will). Fear not, I am a tough old son-of-a-bitch and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while. As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!" he concluded his post.

Bruce Campbell first portrayed Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead (1981) and reprised the role in Evil Dead II. He is also serving as executive producer on the upcoming film Evil Dead Burn, which is slated to hit cinemas in June.



