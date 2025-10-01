A Month After Losing Priya Marathe To Cancer, Actor's Husband Pens Emotional Note: "Till We Meet Again"

The Marathi television and film industry continues to mourn the untimely loss of actor Priya Marathe, who died on August 31 at the age of 38 after a prolonged battle with cancer. Best remembered for her role in Pavitra Rishta, Priya's sudden demise left her family, friends, and fans in deep shock. Now, a month on, her husband and actor Shantanu Moghe has broken his silence with an emotional post, remembering his wife and expressing gratitude to all who reached out to him during this difficult time.

What's Happening

On Wednesday, Shantanu shared a heartfelt note on Instagram along with a series of pictures featuring himself and Priya. In the photographs, the couple is seen on a flight, pulling funny faces and posing for selfies.

In his caption, Shantanu wrote, "This is a very special gratitude post for everyone who used different platforms, calls, e-mails, WhatsApp, X, Instagram, Facebook and others, to express their love and blessings for the one and only Priya Marathe. I am immensely thankful to all the family and friends, fans and followers, acquaintances and even strangers, who shared their feelings so generously. The warmth and genuineness, the sorrow and the concern, came across unquestionably and undoubtedly."

Reflecting on the support he received, he added, "The countless blessings and wishes from all over have reinstated our belief in humanity. God bless you all. It has been a month today, yet personal sorrow and grief cannot be put into words. The untimely, unfair, unfortunate, unexpected farewell from such a loving, positive, and purest soul I have ever known has left our hearts aching and bleeding. But she touched countless hearts, through her work, art, love, care, kindness, behaviour, conduct, sensitivity, sensibility, and most importantly, the actions and the vibe that reflected all of the above."

Shantanu concluded his note with a moving message, "Thank you once again to all you wonderful people who have always stood by us through thick and thin. Love and luck to you all. My heartfelt gratitude. Beware, Gods... not a single mistake in taking care of her and loving her will be forgiven. My angel... till we meet again."

Background

Priya Marathe and Shantanu Moghe married in April 2012 and went on to share the screen in the historical drama Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji.

Priya had been battling cancer for more than two years before she died at her residence in Mira Road at around 4 am on August 31.

Her death sparked an outpouring of grief across the Marathi and Hindi television industries. Pavitra Rishta co-stars Ankita Lokhande and Usha Nadkarni, among many others, expressed their condolences and remembered Priya's gentle nature and talent.

