Ankita Lokhande Remembers Priya Marathe, "First Friend From <i>Pavitra Rishta</i>": "She Was The Strongest"

Pavitra Rishta fame Priya Marathe passed away on August 31 at the age of 38 after battling cancer for a year. Her sudden demise has left the industry and her fans in deep shock. Now, Priya's co-star and close friend Ankita Lokhande has penned an emotional note, recalling their bond and memories from the sets of their iconic show.

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to pour her heart out, sharing old photographs and an emotional message dedicated to Priya.

In her note, Ankita wrote, "Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana and Priya.. our little gang... it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats and I lovingly called each other wedee in Marathi, and that bond was truly special.."

Ankita remembered how Priya always stood by her through good and bad times and how she never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati celebrations. "She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days... never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I'll pray for your soul there, my wedee... while missing you dearly," she penned.

The actress further expressed her grief, highlighting Priya's courage and strength throughout her battle with cancer. "It breaks my heart to even write this. Losing her is a reminder that we really never know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile.. So, be kind... always," she added.

Ending her note with a heartfelt goodbye, Ankita wrote, "Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again... Om Shanti."

Priya Marathe began her acting journey in Hindi television with the role of Vidya Bali in Balaji Telefilms' Kasamh Se and also appeared in the first season of Comedy Circus. However, it was her portrayal of Varsha Satish in Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta that brought her widespread recognition and established her as a popular face in the industry.

Over the years, Priya went on to appear in several television shows, including Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann, Jayastute, and Maharana Pratap.

