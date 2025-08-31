Priya Marathe, <i>Kasamh Se</i> And <i>Pavitra Rishta</i> Actor, Dies At 38 After Cancer Battle

Actor Priya Marathe, best known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, died in Mumbai on Sunday. She was 38. The actress had been battling cancer for the past year.

According to Maharashtra Times, Marathe breathed her last on Sunday morning after a prolonged fight with the illness. Despite undergoing treatment, she could not recover.

Background

Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya Marathe completed her schooling and college in the city before pursuing a career in acting. She made her television debut with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhanoya, followed by Char Divas Sasuche.

In Hindi television, she played Vidya Bali in Balaji Telefilms' Kasamh Se and also featured in the first season of Comedy Circus. Her breakthrough role came with Zee TV's Pavitra Rishta, where she portrayed Varsha Satish. She later appeared in shows such as Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann, Jayastute, and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap.

Marathe married actor Shantanu Moghe, son of veteran actor Shrikant Moghe, in 2012.