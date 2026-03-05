'Sacred Games' Star Rajshri Deshpande Reveals Breast Cancer Battle: Why Routine Health Check-Ups Are Important

Rajshri Deshpande, an actress from Sacred Games, has recently revealed that she is battling early-stage breast cancer. She was diagnosed earlier this year and underwent surgery and is in recovery at the moment. Rajshri noticed symptoms, and after various tests and consultations with specialists, the grade-1 diagnosis was revealed. She disclosed this on Instagram and used her celebrity influence to shed light on the importance of routine health check-ups. Grade-1 breast cancer, specifically inflitrating ductal carcinoma is an early-stage cancer where the cancer cells are growing slowly, and it has better patient outcomes when caught early and treated promptly.

Rajshri Deshpande's revelation has emphasised why being aware of your body matters, and if you notice symptoms, then seeking timely medical help can lead to better and more positive outcomes. The importance of routine health check-ups greatly matters in India due to the high disease load and routine health check-ups can catch possible developing health conditions that can later spiral into complications and even lead to death if left untreated.

Breast Cancer Diagnosis And Treatment

According to a critical review published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics, the standard treatment for grade 1 breast cancer is to undergo a lumpectomy followed by radiation therapy to reduce recurrence risk. Cancer cells tend to recur if they are not carefully monitored.

Her story is breaking the stigma about early breast cancer detection and is reemphasising the need for routine health check-ups. Her post on Instagram should serve as an important call to perform a self-breast exam. It is a simple way for women to assess if they have a lump.

According to the BMC Women's Health Journal, self-exams increase awareness, although the survival rate depends on the quality of treatment and follow-up clinical screening. The 5-year survival rate upon diagnosis is above 90-95% when the treatment proves successful. The cancer needs to be localised and not spread to the lymph nodes for complete remission.

Breast Cancer in India - The Numbers

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, out of every two women who are diagnosed with breast cancer, one of them dies due to late detection. This is a worrying statistic that should suggest active efforts to lower the rising incidence in urban women due to lifestyle factors such as diet, obesity, reduced breastfeeding, and delayed childbirth. Here are exact numbers that explain the prevalence of breast cancer in India:

Breast cancer accounts for 14% of female cancers out of the total 2.5 million people living with cancer, with 7 lakh cases being recorded annually.

Although breast cancer in men is rare, statistics indicate that less than 1% of all breast cancer cases occur in India.

The need to be vigilant is the same, especially if you have the BRCA1 gene or a familial history of breast cancer; then you need to go for frequent screenings. As male breast cancer cases are rising, especially where specialised healthcare is available.

Why Routine Health Check-Ups Matter

The routine health check-up can prove to be the guardrail that can result in early detection and improve survival rates. According to the Clinical Practice Guidelines published in the Annals of Oncology, routine screenings lead to early detection and significantly impact survival rates. Here are ways that routine health check-ups can ensure that you remain healthy, and if there are genetic chances or family history, then these screenings should be done more frequently:

Mammograms involve examination of the breasts by using special equipment and need to be performed under medical professional supervision for accuracy.

A clinical breast exam is a simple doctor-performed physical check to detect any lumps or changes.

Self-exams are self-assessment tools that need to be performed periodically and need to be taken seriously.

Early detection improves survival rates, as the growth of cancer cells is different in each body and can be attributed to their environment, genetics, lifestyle, and other factors.

Importance Of Preventive Lifestyle Measures

Preventive lifestyle measures should be implemented to reduce your overall chances of developing breast cancer. The ICMR guidelines for breast cancer prevention suggest that these preventive measures can reduce the overall risk of breast cancer:

Maintain a healthy weight where your waist-to-hip ratio is as per your height and weight.

Consuming a balanced diet that has seasonal fruits, vegetables, whole grains, little to no processed foods, and red meat.

Eliminate alcohol, as a meta-analysis published in the Alcohol Clinical Exp Res links that even having one drink a day can increase the chances of developing breast cancer.

There is an immediate need to increase awareness campaigns, as people have a stigma attached to breast cancer screenings and tests that can lead to delayed treatment.

Rajshri Deshpande's grade 1 breast cancer diagnosis is a celebrity story that inspires awareness. The importance of routine health screenings can change the course of your physical and mental well-being.

