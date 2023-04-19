Actress Rajshri Deshpande Reveals She Was Told To 'Pay For Magazine Covers And Awards.' Instead, She...

Rajshri Deshpande shared this picture. (courtesy: rajshri_deshpande)

Rajshri Deshpande's latest post is making a lot of noise on social media. The actress has shared a picture from her beach holiday album on Twitter. Wait, we are not here to talk about the pic. The text attached to it needs your attention. The actress tweeted, “They told me to pay for getting dressed up, getting into magazine covers and even for getting awards but I end up deciding to spend all that in exploring different places, people, living an adventurous life laughing staring endlessly to the mountains and sea. Hope I did right?” The post became an instant hit on social media. Rajshri Deshpande's friends and industry colleagues quickly dropped the reply box. Actress Swastika Mukherjee said, “Sending you loads of hearts. You are living the best life.” Actor Danish Husain wrote, “To explore the world is the greatest reward!” As per actress Shriya Pilgaonkar, it is “the best thing ever.”

Rajshri Deshpande has dropped the same text on Instagram but with a different picture. Here, the actress is looking straight into the camera. Replying to the post, actress Aahana S Kumra wrote, “Yaas girl.” Mallika Dua wrote, “Absolutely right.”

Before this, Rajshri Deshpande shared a video from her time by the beach and said, “You can always find me where the skies are blue.”

Rajshri Deshpande's love for travel is no longer a secret. Don't believe us? Take a look at this image shared by the actress from her trip to Slovenia. Here, Rajshri Deshpande is resting on a wall. The picturesque background will surely make your heart skip a beat. For the caption, the actress borrowed lines from American author Clarissa Pinkola Estes. It read, “I hope you will go out and let stories, that is life, happen to you, and that you will work with these stories... water them with your blood and tears and your laughter till they bloom, till you yourself burst into bloom."

Rajshri Deshpande was last seen in Trail By Firealongside Abhay Deol.