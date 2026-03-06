Weekend Binge: Like Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda, 5 Bollywood Couples Who Became Real-Life Soulmates

The buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has been hard to miss lately. The two began a new chapter in their lives after getting married on February 26 at ITC Mementoes in Udaipur, with both Telugu and Kodava wedding ceremonies. The lovebirds met on the sets of their 2018 film Geetha Govindam, and they later shared screen space again in Dear Comrade, released in 2019.

Rashmika and Vijay's journey is a reminder of a familiar Bollywood pattern – actors who first appear together on screen and later take that romance into real life. From Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, several couples first shared the screen before eventually getting married.

So if you are in the mood for a relaxed weekend watch, here are some Bollywood films where these reel-life pairs later turned into real-life partners:

1. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (Prime Video)

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali film brought together Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone on screen for the first time. What really stood out was the chemistry between the lovebirds. Scenes like their playful gunfight introduction became memorable. SLB's grand visuals and colourful sets also added to the film's appeal. Songs like Ang Laga De and Laal Ishq further highlighted their romantic dynamic. The film became a major talking point, and fans often say their real-life love story seemed to begin right here.

2. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (JioHotstar)

Fantasy adventure films are rare in Bollywood, and this one tried something different. It starred Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who later got married in real life. One thing that stood apart was the large visual effects scale. The Kesariya song sequence quickly became a fan favourite. The story mixed romance with mythology. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan in an important role.

3. Shershaah (Prime Video)

Based on the life of Kargil War hero Vikram Batra, Shershaah starred Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The film balanced patriotism with a heartfelt love story. What people remember most is the emotional final act. Kiara's role as Dimple Cheema added warmth to the story. Their quiet romantic scenes felt natural and real.

4. Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (YouTube)

This early 2000s romance featured Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan together. The film had a simple love story with plenty of emotional drama. The music also added to the film's charm. While the film had mixed box office results, it remains interesting for fans who like looking back at the pair's early collaborations.

5. Tashan (Netflix)

Tashan, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, had an action-packed vibe. Kareena's “size zero” look became a huge talking point back then. The desert action scenes gave the film a different visual style. Songs like Dil Haara and Falak Tak also became popular. Even though the film received mixed reactions, it remains memorable for fans because it marked the start of Saif and Kareena's real-life love story.