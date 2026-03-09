"What's Not Worth It? Wife Or Marriage": TVK Worker To Party Leader Vijay

A worker of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam or TVK has publicly criticised actor-turned-politician Vijay over the remarks he made while indirectly referring to the controversy surrounding his reported marital dispute.

Ranjana Nachiyar, who joined TVK about a year ago after leaving the BJP, issued a strongly worded Women's Day message questioning the tone and implications of Vijay's comments and warning that leaders must be careful not to set the wrong example for young followers.

Her remarks came a day after Vijay, speaking at a TVK Women's Day event, appeared to respond tacitly to the ongoing controversy over reports of a divorce plea filed by his wife. Addressing supporters, he said: "Over the recent developments I shall deal with it. Don't be hurt. It's not worth it. We shall look after only public issues."

The comments came days after reports of a divorce plea filed by his wife, Sangeetha, came into the public domain. Around the same time, Vijay also appeared at a wedding reception in Chennai along with actress Trisha Krishnan, drawing significant attention and speculation on social media.

Reacting to Vijay's remarks, Ranjana asked pointedly what exactly he meant by saying it was "not worth it".

"When you said it is not worth it, what did you mean, leader? Is it your wife that is not worth it? Or your marriage?" she asked in her message.

She also pointed to what she described as a contradiction between Vijay's public promises to empower women and the tone of his remarks. Referring to his political outreach and pro-women welfare promises, she said it appeared inconsistent for a leader to speak about women's welfare while failing to show dignity in words concerning his own family.

Ranjana also noted that Vijay had spoken about welfare measures such as providing free LPG cylinders to households while, according to reports cited in the divorce case, his wife had approached court seeking access to the matrimonial home.

"When allegations are being discussed that your wife has had to approach court seeking entry into her own home, how does it appear when you speak on stage about giving free gas cylinders to households?" she asked.

She said the words of a political leader do not remain confined to personal life but influence society at large. "Every word spoken by a political leader echoes not just within a family but across society," she said, urging Vijay to show dignity when speaking about matters involving women and marriage.

Ranjana also cautioned that the conduct and language of leaders could influence young supporters, especially Gen-Z that closely follows celebrities on social media. Careless remarks could create unhealthy attitudes about relationships and marriage among young people, she added.

Her comments come amid reports that Vijay's wife, Sangeetha, has filed a confidential divorce petition before a court in Chengalpattu district.

Sources told NDTV that the petition describes the marriage as existing "only on paper" and cites emotional pain, humiliation and neglect over a period of time. The couple married in 1998 in the United Kingdom and solemnised their marriage again in India in 1999. They have two children.

According to sources familiar with the plea, Sangeetha has sought dissolution of the marriage, permanent alimony and the right to reside in the matrimonial home. She has also requested that the proceedings be conducted in-camera given the sensitive nature of the matter.

A member of her legal team confirmed that a filing had been made before the Chengalpattu court but declined to elaborate further. Vijay or the TVK leadership have not yet commented on Ranjana Nachiyar's remarks.